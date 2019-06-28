Megan Rapinoe's Style Scores Big Time, On And Off The Field

Megan Rapinoe, co-captain of the U.S. women’s national soccer team, has been rightfully making more headlines for her candor than her hair color as of late.

The soccer star, who recently said she wants to be a fashion designer when she “grows up,” provides athletic inspiration on the field ― and an example of political courage off of it. But take a look at her style evolution, and you might find yourself finding sartorial inspiration, too.

Rapinoe has rocked purple hair, pink hair and no shortage of hair accessories on the field. She makes dominating a match look cool, just as she looks when she’s off duty (hello, statement coat).

Ahead of the U.S. squad’s Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match against France on Friday, take a look back at Rapinoe’s many hairstyles, accessories, red carpet looks and more over the years.