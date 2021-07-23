Megan Rapinoe Creates Her Own Olympic Opening Ceremony While Missing The Real One

U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe couldn’t make the Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremony on Friday, but she was definitely there in spirit.

Video circulated of Rapinoe and teammate Abby Dahlkemper simulating a march into an imaginary Olympic stadium wearing their opening ceremony uniforms. Rapinoe even pretended to bear the flag as girlfriend Sue Bird would do in the actual ceremony.

The U.S. team, which got shellacked by Sweden in their first game, faces essentially a must-win against New Zealand on Saturday to have a shot at advancing beyond group play. Preparation for that competition kept the American team from attending the opening ceremony.

But there was still time to celebrate the honor of being Olympians.