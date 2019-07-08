‘Gays Rule’: Megan Rapinoe Reveals The ‘Science’ Behind Team's Success

Megan Rapinoe said the U.S. victory in the Women’s World Cup was just a matter of science.

Rapinoe, who scored six goals in the tournament and won both the Golden Ball (best player) and Golden Boot (most goals) awards, had last month cracked that no team can win without gay players.

“You can’t win a championship without gays on your team,” she said. “It’s never been done before, ever. That’s science, right there.”

The team’s official Twitter account responded to that quote on Sunday after the victory with a “told ya.”

Rapinoe shared the tweet and added:

In addition to being one of the sport’s best players, Rapinoe has also become a viral sensation for both her on-field pizazz and not shying away from politics off the pitch.

Asked in June if she would visit the White House if the team were to be invited by President Donald Trump, she scoffed: “I’m not going to the fucking White House.”

When criticized by Trump supporters including some who called the statement unpatriotic, Rapinoe stood her ground.

“If we want to talk about the ideals that we stand for, all the songs and the anthem and sort of what we were founded on, I think I’m extremely American,” she said.