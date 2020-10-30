Power Couple Megan Rapinoe And Sue Bird Share Sweet Engagement Photo

Power couple Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird shared what appeared to be an engagement photo on social media on Friday.

The sweet photo shows Rapinoe, the U.S. soccer star who led her team to a World Cup victory last year, on bended knee, placing something on Bird’s outstretched hand.

Bird, a veteran player for the 2020 WNBA champion Seattle Storm, posted the photo without a caption on her Instagram.

The Storm and the U.S. Soccer Women’s National Team appeared to confirm the couple’s engagement, tweeting their congratulations to the duo.

“#LoveWins,” the Storm wrote.

Rapinoe and Bird have been dating since 2016, after meeting at that year’s Rio Olympics ― and they haven’t been shy about publicly expressing their adoration for each other.

In an interview with InStyle last year, Rapinoe said she tells Bird, “I love the shit out of you.”

“I always tell her, ‘If you break up with me, I’m going to crumble. I’ll be a pile of ashes. So think about it, because you’ll ruin my life,’ ” the OL Reign captain said.

Bird has been similarly effusive in expressing her love for her woman.

After Team USA clinched the title at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Bird wrote a lengthy ode to Rapinoe titled “So the President F*cking Hates My Girlfriend” ― referring to the feud between the outspoken athlete and President Donald Trump.

Reminiscing on the World Cup win, Bird wrote:

I’m closer to 40 than 30. I’ve only been legally permitted to get married in the last handful of years. I’m a worrier, an overthinker, and ― if it’s your type of thing ― a 3x WNBA champion.



But on Friday? It was like for this one, perfect, fleeting, uncomplicated day….. I was everyone.



I was happy.



I was crazy.



I was PROUD.



I was pretending to know about soccer.



I was a little overwhelmed.



I was pretty damn American.



And I was in love with Megan Rapinoe.

As InStyle magazine noted last year, Rapinoe and Bird make an eye-poppingly impressive athletic duo with “five Olympic gold medals, four FIBA World Cups, three NCAA championships, three WNBA championships, and two FIFA World Cups” between them, and they’ve only won more accolades since.

Now that’s #CoupleGoals.