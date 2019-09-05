What’s left to do after you collectively win the World Cup, write a now-viral essay about how much the president hates your girlfriend and win the hearts of the American public?

If you’re Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird, you take the prize for best-dressed fall couple, of course.

The stars from the U.S. women’s soccer team and the WNBA are featured in the October issue of InStyle, wearing coordinating looks and pairs of pants as big as our love for this power couple.

InStyle Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird photographed by Beau Grealy. InStyle's October issue goes on sale Sept. 20.

Rapinoe and Bird rock a slew of trends in the romantic spread, including suiting, menswear, mixed prints, neon, tie-dye and being in love (OK, maybe the last one isn’t a trend, but we’re still taking notes).

We haven’t been this excited to see a twosome in coordinating clothing since ... they wore matching outfits at the ESPYs in July.

In the accompanying interview, Rapinoe and Bird discuss their ongoing fight for equal pay. “We’re sick and tired of being disrespected,” Rapinoe said. “It’s not even really about equal pay per se. It’s just about what we’re worth and what is fair.”

They also talk about their relationship, how they met and what makes their opposites-attract dynamic so special. Rapinoe said Bird is more “private” while she is “kind of wild, and people are fucking here for it.”

Uh, yeah, they are.

Head to InStyle to see the entire interview.