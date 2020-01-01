People Are Here For Blue Ivy's Photoshoot With Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé

Megan Thee Stallion is ringing in 2020 by sending Twitter into a frenzy.

The rapper shared two snapshots on social media on Wednesday of herself next to none other than Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy.

Though Beyoncé also shared an end-of-year video of her favorite moments that included images of all her children and husband Jay-Z, the photos shared by Megan Thee Stallion went viral nearly immediately.

People could not get over how lovely Blue Ivy, who turns 8 next week, looks in the images. Here’s what fans had to say:

Yea... this is a Blue Ivy appreciation post 😍 pic.twitter.com/AwSz5nfDho — Ms. Pete’s Wh💋re (@TheeHorsey) January 1, 2020

Blue Ivy taking pictures with her fans! I love to see it! 💅🏽 pic.twitter.com/67B9D7y33w — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) January 1, 2020

Look at that first picture of Blue Ivy...... if you think that she’s not about to take the modeling world by storm with those cheekbones in a few years then you’re blind. https://t.co/9ZIdXtKtOg — Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgphoto) January 1, 2020

Megan and Beyoncé finally linking up with a bonus of Blue Ivy coming to slay is exactly the energy I would expect 2020 to give us on the first day! pic.twitter.com/tsafKcCSzW — st. ɳick 🎅🏽 (@Creat1ve) January 1, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion is already having a better 2020 than the rest of us. She got Blue Ivy out the house and in a picture. pic.twitter.com/C86CT60W5y — Evette Dionne 🏁 (@freeblackgirl) January 1, 2020