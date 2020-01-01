ENTERTAINMENT

People Are Here For Blue Ivy's Photoshoot With Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé

The 7-year-old appeared smiling and happy in New Year's Eve photos shared by the rapper.

Megan Thee Stallion is ringing in 2020 by sending Twitter into a frenzy.

The rapper shared two snapshots on social media on Wednesday of herself next to none other than Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy. 

Though Beyoncé also shared an end-of-year video of her favorite moments that included images of all her children and husband Jay-Z, the photos shared by Megan Thee Stallion went viral nearly immediately.

People could not get over how lovely Blue Ivy, who turns 8 next week, looks in the images. Here’s what fans had to say:

