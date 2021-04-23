Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Why She's Taking A Break From Social Media

Megan Thee Stallion, the famous “Hot Girl,” is taking some time to cool down.

The “Body” rapper announced Thursday that she’s taking a break from social media, allowing herself time to recharge in order to “prepare for what’s next.” Her management team will take over posting on her social media accounts, the announcement said.

Megan shared three sci-fi-looking posts on Instagram, including one video showing her virtually submerged in an aquatic tank. Another post featured a video of a computer in a lab revealing a message to her fans, or hotties, about her hiatus.

“Megan Thee Stallion is recharging!” the message read. “Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle <Meg> has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next.”

“In her absence; mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach,” the message continued.

The Instagram posts did not disclose further details about the rapper’s break or the status of any upcoming music projects, but the “Hot Girl Summer” artist did address her hiatus on Twitter.

“I’ll be back when it’s time,” she tweeted.

Megan’s announcement comes on the heels of her making music history.

The Houston native won the coveted Best New Artist award at the 2021 Grammys last month, becoming the first female rapper to win in that category since Lauryn Hill in 1999. The first-time Grammy winner took home a total of three awards at this year’s ceremony, winning two trophies for her song “Savage,” featuring Beyoncé.

The song topped Billboard’s Hot 100 chart after it was released in May last year.