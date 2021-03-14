Megan Thee Stallion And Cardi B Bring 'WAP' To The Grammys With Instantly Iconic Performance

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B gave it everything they got when it came to the Grammy Awards stage.

The duo behind the 2020 hit “WAP” performed their song live for the very first time at the awards show on Sunday, giving fans a whole lot of booty-shaking, dollar bills flying and even a dancer inside a massive clear high heel.

Ladies and gentlemen, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/cKHtp03t45 — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 15, 2021

The performance happened on the heels of Megan performing her song “Savage” and Cardi performing her song “Up.” While Megan offered a showgirls-esque look for her solo moment, Cardi brought a more futuristic vibe with a shiny, armored outfit:

When the two came together to sing “WAP,” they brought some familiar moves that fans will remember from the iconic music video and even introduced some new ones:

The oh-so-steamy performance had fans on social media getting hot and happy at home:

This giant stripper shoe/pole while Meg and Cardi singing and dancing to WAP on the Grammys stage... IM SCREAMING #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ELMBXJ3Fks — C-3PO (@Ceeepm) March 15, 2021

Watching that WAP performance got me low key horny lol #GRAMMYs — King BDE (@BDSMandChill) March 15, 2021

However, no one seemed to enjoy the performance more than two attendees themselves: Post Malone and Maren Morris. Malone’s reaction, seen below, says it all while Morris’s tweet slamming her own song in favor of “WAP” is just too good.

This is also how I would react if I was seeing WAP performed live #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/eFGOOsNpZJ — LCS (@lcseymour315) March 15, 2021

Fuck the Bones, watch WAP on the GRAMMYS. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 15, 2021

Earlier in the night, Megan took home the Grammy for Best New Artist, which was her second win of the night. Pre-broadcast, she won the statue for Best Rap Performance for “Savage.” She was also nominated for Best Rap Song and Record of the Year for “Savage,” the latter of which she won just after her performance.

“I don’t want to cry. It’s been a hell of a year, but we made it,” said Megan upon her acceptance for Best New Artist.