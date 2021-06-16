Megan Thee Stallion Donates $8,000 To Help Cover Fan's Funeral Costs

Megan Thee Stallion just donated more than $8,000 to the family of a fan who unexpectedly died in an effort to help pay for the funeral.

Earlier this week, the “Body” rapper was informed on Twitter by user @selenachichis that a fan of hers had died.

“Meg we lost a hottie 😭 our best friend passed away unexpectedly,” the Twitter user wrote. “They absolutely loved you, listening to ur songs was something we did every time we were together. We’re helping their family w funeral costs. We started a gofundme & are halfway there. @theestallion.”

They also tweeted the link to the GoFundMe campaign created for the effort. Mere hours later, Megan ― born Megan Pete ― tweeted back, asking how much the campaign needed.

The Twitter user responded that they needed another $8,000. The fundraising target on the GoFundMe page was $16,000.

How much do y’all need? https://t.co/A4tTJRTrMv — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 16, 2021

Shortly after her tweet asking how much was needed, Megan tweeted a screenshot indicating she’d made a $8,155 donation alongside a series of blue heart emojis.

In response to the Houston native’s generosity, @selenachichis tweeted a note of thanks and praised her as “the realest.”

Y’all better RIDE for @theestallion if you weren’t already. Shaniah is in heaven freaking the fuck out right now. The realest out there. I’m still in shock. Omg what a blessing. Also for anyone sending us love, I appreciate you. It’s overwhelming im gonna try and get back to u! — SelenaChichis (@selenachichis) June 16, 2021

The user also told Complex that they are “so thankful to Meg” and that she and her late friend, Shaniah, had “always listened to Meg together and talked about her.”

“We are such huge fans and I thought I would take a leap and see if we could reach her and just have her rt the gofundme link to reach more people for any possible help with donations. We all came together and asked everyone to tag Meg in hopes of reaching her and somehow it worked,” they said.