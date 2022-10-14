Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Embarrassing News To Naked ‘Saturday Night Live’ Star

The rapper told SNL's Sarah Sherman her “whole WAP is out” in the trailer for the upcoming episode.
Megan Thee Stallion is reuniting with the “Saturday Night Live” cast.

The rapper, who previously appeared as a musical guest on the late-night sketch comedy show, is making a return as a host and performer on this week’s episode of the long-running series.

In 2020, the Grammy-winning artist stopped by the show to perform “Savage Remix” and “Don’t Stop” with a special appearance from Young Thug. She also made a cameo in several skits, including alongside the host, Chris Rock.

On Wednesday, the “WAP” musician showed off her comedy chops in a hilarious promo video for the show, appearing with one of its newer cast members, Sarah Sherman.

In the brief skit, the Houston hottie is in a dressing room preparing for her monologue. Sherman then pops by to show support for Megan — who notices the “SNL” cast member is nude.

“Sarah… bitch… do you know you are completely naked?” Megan asks, visibly surprised.

“Your whole WAP is out,” she adds, a reference to her smash hit with Cardi B.

The 27-year-old’s involvement in the series marks her latest expansion into acting roles.

She recently starred in the third episode of Marvel’s Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” in which she showcased her signature twerking moves. Megan also made an on-screen debut as Tina Snow during Season 2 of the popular Starz drama “P-Valley.”

Watch the full clip below.

