The rapper, who previously appeared as a musical guest on the late-night sketch comedy show, is making a return as a host and performer on this week’s episode of the long-running series.

In 2020, the Grammy-winning artist stopped by the show to perform “Savage Remix” and “Don’t Stop” with a special appearance from Young Thug. She also made a cameo in several skits, including alongside the host, Chris Rock.

On Wednesday, the “WAP” musician showed off her comedy chops in a hilarious promo video for the show, appearing with one of its newer cast members, Sarah Sherman.

In the brief skit, the Houston hottie is in a dressing room preparing for her monologue. Sherman then pops by to show support for Megan — who notices the “SNL” cast member is nude.

“Sarah… bitch… do you know you are completely naked?” Megan asks, visibly surprised.

“Your whole WAP is out,” she adds, a reference to her smash hit with Cardi B.

The 27-year-old’s involvement in the series marks her latest expansion into acting roles.

She recently starred in the third episode of Marvel’s Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” in which she showcased her signature twerking moves. Megan also made an on-screen debut as Tina Snow during Season 2 of the popular Starz drama “P-Valley.”

