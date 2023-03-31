What's Hot

Fox Business Host's Prediction About Trump Indictment Ages Like Milk

Eric Trump Fumes Over A Pharmacy Chain In The Wake Of Dad's Indictment

Lindsey Graham Gets Super Emotional Begging Fox News Viewers To Donate To Trump

Jury Clears Gwyneth Paltrow In Trial Over Skiing Collision

Trump Indicted Over $130,000 Hush Money Payment To Stormy Daniels

Jimmy Kimmel Spells Out Exactly What Trump Can Do In Prison

Michael Cohen, Of All People, Explains Why Trump’s Arrest Should Be ‘Classy’

Trump's GOP Allies Outraged Over His 'Witch Hunt' Indictment

‘Daily Show’ Guest Host John Leguizamo Uses Trump's Own Words Against Him

Fox News Host Fantasizes About How Donald Trump’s Mug Shot Will Go Down In History

Seth Meyers Has A Theory About Lauren Boebert's Bizarre Public Urination Fixation

Pence Says Of Trump Indictment, 'No One Is Above The Law,' But Calls It 'Outrageous'

EntertainmentBaseball Megan Thee Stallionhouston astros

Megan Thee Stallion Throws Out First Pitch On Opening Day And It's Not Good

The rapper apparently had been throwing strikes in practice, but couldn't find her groove for the real deal.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Megan Thee Stallion’s appearance to throw out the first pitch on baseball season’s Opening Day was a hit. But her actual toss was a miss. (Watch the video below.)

The rapper played to her hometown crowd at the Houston Astros’ Minute Maid Park while a broadcaster noted that she had been throwing strikes in practice beneath the stadium.

Then came her actual ceremonial throw. The Grammy-winning right-hander seemed to have enough distance, but the ball fell far off the plate and was caught on a bounce on by the Astros’ David Hensley. She then got hugs from Hensley and Astros mascot Orbit.

The “Sweetest Pie” singer can at least take solace in the fact that fellow hip-hopper 50 Cent once threw wayyyy worse in his ceremonial first pitch.

Ditto for “Call Me Maybe” singer Carly Rae Jepsen.

The defending champion Astros lost to the Chicago White Sox, 3-2.

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community