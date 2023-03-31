Megan Thee Stallion Throws Out First Pitch On Opening Day And It's Not Good

Megan Thee Stallion’s appearance to throw out the first pitch on baseball season’s Opening Day was a hit. But her actual toss was a miss. (Watch the video below.)

The rapper played to her hometown crowd at the Houston Astros’ Minute Maid Park while a broadcaster noted that she had been throwing strikes in practice beneath the stadium.

Then came her actual ceremonial throw. The Grammy-winning right-hander seemed to have enough distance, but the ball fell far off the plate and was caught on a bounce on by the Astros’ David Hensley. She then got hugs from Hensley and Astros mascot Orbit.

The “Sweetest Pie” singer can at least take solace in the fact that fellow hip-hopper 50 Cent once threw wayyyy worse in his ceremonial first pitch.

Ditto for “Call Me Maybe” singer Carly Rae Jepsen.