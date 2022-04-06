Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is showcasing her natural beauty as she gears up for her performance at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival later this month.

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

On Monday, the 27-year-old singer and songwriter posted several makeup-free selfies on Instagram, showing off her fresh look.

In her post, the “Savage” rapper revealed she plans to forgo makeup for the next week-plus. “I’m really gonna try not to wear makeup until Coachella,” she wrote in the caption.

Her post caught the attention of other stars like Grammy-winner SZA, who, alongside Doja Cat, accepted the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award from Megan and Dua Lipa during the Grammys on April 3.

In March, Megan posted a snapshot of her “me time” in between performances.

The Coachella music festival is scheduled to kick off on April 15 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Meg joins a star-studded lineup that includes Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Harry Styles and more.

The Texas native also made history recently as the first female rapper to perform at the Academy Awards on March 27 with her brand-new verse on the popular hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s “Encanto.”