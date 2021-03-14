Megan Thee Stallion Takes Home Grammy Award For Best New Artist

Megan Thee Stallion won the coveted Best New Artist award at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday night.

The Houston-based “Body” rapper, who was considered the front-runner for Best New Artist, received a total of four Grammy nominations this year.

Megan Thee Stallion recognized her late mother, Holly, as she accepted the award on stage while fighting back tears. Her mother died in March 2019.

“I know she is here with me in spirit,” she said.

Her song “Savage” (featuring Beyoncé) racked up noms in the Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories. The song earned the two artists wins for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Megan Thee Stallion released her popular song-turned-motto “Hot Girl Summer” in August 2019. She has since continued to stun her fans ― or “hotties” ― with hit songs, striking magazine covers, her philanthropy and tracks that inspire viral dances on TikTok.

This year’s Grammy Awards show proved to be a groundbreaking one for the rapper, and for the ceremony overall.

It was the first time Megan Thee Stallion was tapped to perform at the event. And her Best New Artist win marks the first time a female rapper won in that category since Lauryn Hill won in 1999.

2 days until I hit that Grammys stage for the first time EVER hotties you ready ?! pic.twitter.com/u0S87U3eNJ — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 12, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion has had a number of other wins leading up to the Grammys.

“Savage” topped Billboard’s Hot 100 chart after it was released in May last year. She was featured on Cardi B’s song “WAP,” which also reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart after its August 2020 release.

She released her debut studio album, “Good News,” in November.

In October, Megan Thee Stallion made her debut on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” During her performance, she notably slammed Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.

The other nominees for Best New Artist were Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat and Kaytranada.