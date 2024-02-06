Megan Thee Stallion’s 'Hiss' Reaches No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100

Megan Thee Stallion on Monday topped the Billboard Hot 100 with her single “Hiss,” the rapper’s first solo No. 1 hit on the chart.
The song, which was released Jan. 26 and takes aim at numerous players in the music industry, had given rise to a social media rampage and a diss track from rapper Nicki Minaj that disappointed fans and listeners.
“Thank you GOD, Thank you MAMA HOLLY, Thank you to EVERYONEEEEE that took the time out of their week to go hard and make this happen!” Megan posted online as “Hiss” reached No. 1. “Let’s keep going hard and staying positive ! Love yall.”
Megan previously topped the chart — which combines data from sales, streaming services and radio plays — in 2020 with the Beyoncé collaboration “Savage” and with Cardi B’s “WAP,” which featured Megan.
“Hiss” had “29.2 million first-week streams, 2.9 million radio airplay audience impressions and 104,000 downloads sold Jan. 26-Feb. 1,” Billboard wrote.
The song followed the Houston Hottie’s “Cobra,” a November release that incorporated rock elements and similarly relied on snake themes. Fans and culture writers, including one at Vulture, have suggested that various lyrics in “Hiss” may point to Megan’s ex Pardison Fontaine, rapper Drake and YouTube personality Tasha K, among others.
Meanwhile, Minaj — who’s been embroiled in a public feud with Megan — has taken issue with at least one diss in Megan’s new song.
“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan / These hoes mad at Megan’s Law,” Megan rapped in “Hiss,” alluding to a 1996 law aimed at sex offenders.
Minaj, who is married to a convicted sex offender and whose brother is also a convicted sex offender, largely relied on misogynoir — a brand of misogyny aimed at Black women — in a track called “Big Foot” that was released in response, and in a social media onslaught that lasted for days.
Megan has not directly responded to Minaj’s song or her arsenal of online posts about the Houston rapper.