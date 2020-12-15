Megan Thee Stallion And James Corden Give Santa Claus A Bad Rap

Megan Thee Stallion and James Corden introduced a new Santa Claus on “The Late Late Show” Monday ― and this St. Nick is no saint. (Watch the video below.)
The “WAP” hip-hop star and the late night host rapped about an eggnog-swilling, cookie-stealing Kris Kringle who will “make your North Pole tingle.”
“Naughty, got a thick body, rosy red cheeks, people think he’s Pavarotti,” sang Megan, who’s nominated for four Grammys at the upcoming awards show.
The fun duet also featured a “Karen” ― because it’s 2020.
