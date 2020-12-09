Megan Thee Stallion Shares Moving Letter From Rep. Maxine Waters: 'I Am So Honored'

Megan Thee Stallion shared on Instagram on Tuesday a letter that was sent to her by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), describing it as “one of the highlights” of her year.

The California congresswoman sent the “Good News” rapper a letter last month, in response to the artist’s powerful op-ed about protecting Black women, which was published in The New York Times in October.

Waters began the letter by thanking the rapper for “bringing much needed attention to the plight of Black women.”

“You are so right that Black women have paved the way and have done so by leading with courage and bravery,” Waters wrote.

Megan Thee Stallion wrote in a caption for the post that being recognized by Waters moved her.

“I am so honored to be recognized by such an amazing woman and I promise to keep using my voice and encourage others to use theirs!” she wrote.

Megan Thee Stallion’s stirring op-ed touched on ways a number of societal issues uniquely affect Black women, including maternal mortality, sexism, racism, violence and police brutality.

The rapper addressed her October appearance on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” in which she slammed Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.

She also talked about her personal experience with becoming a victim of violence — and being publicly judged and questioned for the incident.

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) was charged in October with shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet after a party. He pleaded not guilty to felony charges related to the incident last month.

Elsewhere in her letter to Megan Thee Stallion, Waters agreed with the rapper’s sentiment in her op-ed that society often perceives Black women as having the “ability to bear a heavier burden than everyone else in this society.”

“While we are too often overlooked, there is no doubt that Black women are a glue for our families and communities, and a crucial part of the fabric of this country,” Waters wrote. “We see that — in your career and your tremendous success, despite the obstacles that have come your way.”

Waters later wrote that she was “incredibly proud” of the rapper.

“I know that Black women and girls everywhere thank you for the way you so fiercely have their back,” the congresswoman wrote. “I want you to know that I have your back, too.”

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion racked up four Grammy nominations, including a nod for Record of the Year for her song “Savage,” featuring Beyoncé.