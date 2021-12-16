Megan Thee Stallion Signs Exclusive First-Look Deal With Netflix

Megan Thee Stallion is bringing her “Hot Girl” status to Netflix.

The Houston rapper has formed an exclusive first-look deal with the streaming service, Variety reported on Thursday. She will create and executive produce new series and other projects for Netflix as part of the deal.

The three-time Grammy-winning artist said she’s “thrilled” about the partnership and that she’s “always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories” in a statement published by Netflix.

“Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch,” the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper said.

Grammy Award-winning musician, philanthropist, college graduate, and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion has formed an exclusive first look deal to create and executive produce new series and other projects for Netflix pic.twitter.com/Po2E1XJTrI — Netflix (@netflix) December 16, 2021

Megan has had an exciting month celebrating some of her latest accomplishments.

The rapper received her Bachelor of Science degree in health administration from Texas Southern University in Houston on Saturday.

She celebrated graduating from college in an Instagram post on Monday.

“Still not over the fact that I can finally say I’m a college graduate... A HBCU COLLEGE GRADUATE,” she wrote in caption of the post. “Thank you to my friends and family for supporting me this whole time [because] without y’all I would have lost my mind.”

Tracey Pakosta, head of comedy at Netflix, said that Megan is a “multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture” in a statement to Variety.

“She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey,” Pakosta said.