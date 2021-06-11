Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down GOP Outrage, Twerks With A Vengeance In New Video

Megan Thee Stallion has a message for conservative politicians and right-wing commentators who say her music is too vulgar: Watch your step.

The Houston rapper dropped a video on Thursday for her new single “Thot Shit” that takes aim at her GOP critics and portrays their outrage as hypocritical.

The video begins with a politician character settling into his office watching ― and bobbing his head to ― Megan Thee Stallion’s video for her song “Body.” The presumed elected official, who refers to himself as a senator, happily leaves misogynistic messages in the video’s comments, even though he is clearly enjoying it.

That gets him a phone call from Megan Thee Stallion, who reminds him that the women he’s trying to “step on,” are “everybody that you depend on.”

The rest of the video takes viewers on a ride as the politician is relentlessly tormented by women working ― and twerking ― in various places, including a political office, diner, hospital and grocery store. (Watch the entire video below.)

Megan Thee Stallion and fellow rap star Cardi B received widespread backlash, particularly from conservative politicians and commentators, for their hit “WAP” last year.

The song sent detractors into a further tizzy after the two performed it live for the first time at the Grammys in March.

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.), who called the performance “inconsistent with basic decency,” said on the House floor in April that he had received complaints about it.

Megan Thee Stallion, who won three Grammys at March’s ceremony, told host Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” in December that the backlash from conservatives over the song was “a little weird.”

“I know the Republicans have been having a bad year, and they probably needed to take their frustration out somewhere, but I want to tell them thank you for the streams,” she added with a laugh.