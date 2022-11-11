Megan Thee Stallion Receives Open Letter Of Support Condemning Violence Against Women

One week after Megan Thee Stallion’s reaction to Drake’s diss — in which he implied in a lyric from his new joint album “Her Loss” with 21 Savage that she lied about being shot by Tory Lanez in July 2020 — the Grammy winner is receiving an outpour of support from influential figures.

The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium, which has partnered with the Houston rapper on various causes in the past, teamed up with prominent figures to pen an open letter dedicated to her.

“You’ve had to endure public harassment and taunting not only from that person but from others choosing to stand with him,” the letter reads. “You’ve consistently been clear about what happened to you, but instead of being met with widespread support, people who should have had your back have chosen to stay out of the matter.”

The Consortium’s letter, which was shared on Thursday, appears to address the lyrics from “Circo Loco” and the online scrutiny Megan has faced from critics accusing her of lying about the shooting.

Drake’s lyrics on the song seem to reference Lanez’s alleged assault on Megan, rapping: “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion.”

Firing back to the blow on Twitter, Megan wrote, “Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass n****s!” among a series of tweets she posted on the same day “Her Loss” dropped.

“Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot!” she added, seemingly referencing the song’s lyric.

Signed by Congresswoman Maxine Waters, MeToo founder Tarana Burke, Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson, Tamika Mallory, Angela Rye, and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, among other notable figures, the open letter shows support for the 27-year-old and condemns violence against women.

MeToo founder Tarana Burke, Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson, Tamika Mallory, Maxine Waters + more signed an open letter of support for Megan @TheeStallion:



“it must be said that you have been treated in ways that no young woman–no person at all–should be treated.” pic.twitter.com/Cr0t162q9g — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) November 10, 2022

“We salute you for the bravery it has taken to defend yourself in the court of public opinion, though you shouldn’t have had to do so at all,” the letter stated.

“We raise our voices against those who have made light of this heinous example of violence against women and will drown them out with our demands for society to take what happens to Black women seriously. You are not alone. You are believed, loved, and supported,” it continued.

The letter of support reminded the “Plan B” rapper that she’s been “so strong” following the backlash amid the brewing legal battle between her and Lanez, in which she alleged he shot her during a Los Angeles party outside Kylie Jenner’s home.

“You’ve been so strong, Megan, but that’s not what we should demand nor expect from you,” the letter reads. “You deserve the space to cry, mourn and heal as you see fit without having to worry about being judged for having a human reaction to a personal tragedy.”

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Petersen, has denied the allegation, and the court case is ongoing. He is currently facing assault and weapons charges for allegedly firing a gun at Megan, injuring her feet.

The “Say It” singer was charged in October 2020 with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges in November 2020.

Lanez was ordered to house arrest and electronic monitoring in October and will reportedly stay monitored through the scheduled start of his trial on Nov. 28.

