Megan Thee Stallion Sizzles On Grammys Red Carpet With Hot (Girl) Orange Gown

Megan Thee Stallion brought the heat to the 2021 Grammys red carpet on Sunday night.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper stunned on the red carpet in an orange Dolce & Gabbana gown that featured a slit and pronounced bow. She accessorized the look with Chopard jewels, People reported.

Talking about her look, Megan Thee Stallion told E! News on the red carpet that she wanted to “look like a Grammy.”

That certainly was a fitting style inspiration for the “Body” rapper, considering she won her first-ever Grammy on Sunday night before the broadcast began. She and Beyoncé took home the award for Best Rap Performance for their song, “Savage.”

Megan Thee Stallion racked up a total of four Grammy noms for the night, including a nod for the coveted Best New Artist award.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at the Convention Center on March 14 in Los Angeles, California.

The Houston rapper received wide praise on Twitter for winning her first Grammy ahead of the ceremony.

Fellow rapper Cardi B tweeted to Megan Thee Stallion: “You deserve it!”

The two are expected to perform their song, “WAP,” together during the show.

Thank you bardi 😭😭 I can’t wait for everyone to see us kill it Tonight 😛 https://t.co/ACK5YzYmCC — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 14, 2021

