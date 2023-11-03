Fans Rally Behind Megan Thee Stallion After New Song Hints Her Ex Cheated

Megan Thee Stallion’s fans are rallying behind her after the release of her new song, “Cobra,” which hinted that an ex-boyfriend was unfaithful to her.
In “Cobra,” which released on Friday, the Houston artist raps about the deaths of her parents and experiencing anxiety, before she hints that she was cheated on: “Pulled up, caught him cheating / getting his d**k sucked in the spot I’m sleeping.”
The rapper did not name her ex in the song, but fans immediately assumed she was referencing her ex-boyfriend, musician Pardison Fontaine, whose real name is Jordan Thorpe.
Megan had publicly confirmed their relationship on Instagram Live in 2021, but rumors began swirling earlier this year in May that the two had broken up. Fontaine has since been romantically linked to singer Jada Kingdom.
Fontaine has yet to publicly respond to the new song — though he did share two interesting posts on his Instagram story on Friday.
The singer/songwriter shared posts that featured rapper Future and NBA player Tristan Thompson — two celebrities who have been widely criticized for cheating scandals.
Elsewhere in the new song, Megan discusses dealing with depression, suicidal ideation and comments surrounding self-harm.
The rapper also references some of the scrutiny she faced from her peers in the music industry after she testified during a trial last year that rapper Tory Lanez wounded her when he shot her in the feet several times in the summer of 2020.
“Why is you speaking on me at my lowest / when you acted like you ain’t noticed?” she raps.
Last year, rappers Drake and 21 Savage released a song titled “Circo Loco,” in which the former appeared to accuse Megan of lying about the shooting incident in one of his verses.
The Houston rapper slammed Drake and 21 Savage at the time, accusing them of spreading “conspiracy theories.”
Lanez was found guilty on all three charges in the shooting, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August.
Megan’s fans have called out the backlash she received over Lanez’s trial, and the overall lack of protection for Black women who suffer abuse.
On Friday, many of her supporters took to X, formerly Twitter, to focus their attention on Fontaine:
If you or someone you know needs help, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org for mental health support. Additionally, you can find local mental health and crisis resources at dontcallthepolice.com. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention.