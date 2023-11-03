Fans Rally Behind Megan Thee Stallion After New Song Hints Her Ex Cheated

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Megan Thee Stallion’s fans are rallying behind her after the release of her new song, “Cobra,” which hinted that an ex-boyfriend was unfaithful to her.

In “Cobra,” which released on Friday, the Houston artist raps about the deaths of her parents and experiencing anxiety, before she hints that she was cheated on: “Pulled up, caught him cheating / getting his d**k sucked in the spot I’m sleeping.”

The rapper did not name her ex in the song, but fans immediately assumed she was referencing her ex-boyfriend, musician Pardison Fontaine, whose real name is Jordan Thorpe.

Fontaine has yet to publicly respond to the new song — though he did share two interesting posts on his Instagram story on Friday.

The singer/songwriter shared posts that featured rapper Future and NBA player Tristan Thompson — two celebrities who have been widely criticized for cheating scandals.

Elsewhere in the new song, Megan discusses dealing with depression, suicidal ideation and comments surrounding self-harm.

The rapper also references some of the scrutiny she faced from her peers in the music industry after she testified during a trial last year that rapper Tory Lanez wounded her when he shot her in the feet several times in the summer of 2020.

“Why is you speaking on me at my lowest / when you acted like you ain’t noticed?” she raps.

Last year, rappers Drake and 21 Savage released a song titled “Circo Loco,” in which the former appeared to accuse Megan of lying about the shooting incident in one of his verses.

The Houston rapper slammed Drake and 21 Savage at the time, accusing them of spreading “conspiracy theories.”

Lanez was found guilty on all three charges in the shooting, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August.

Megan’s fans have called out the backlash she received over Lanez’s trial, and the overall lack of protection for Black women who suffer abuse.

On Friday, many of her supporters took to X, formerly Twitter, to focus their attention on Fontaine:

I actually respected Pardi and bought his whole feminist schtick. But, he’s dead to me.



It’s obvious he cheated on her in her own house because Megan Thee Stallion has the rap career he wishes he had. That’s why he’s relegated to being a ghostwriter with flop albums.



He knew… — Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) November 3, 2023

pardi has been added to the On Sight list right after timberlake, amy winehouse’s parents, and the stingray that got steve irwin*



*list is in no particular order — tracy clayton jr the 3rd (@brokeymcpoverty) November 3, 2023

Getting cheated on when the world already seeing you go through something so painful...whew I want that big sequoia chopped DOWN — Mikeighleigh 🍁 (@OkSoMik) November 3, 2023

I just want to put something in perspective for you all.



In the last 5 years Meg has:



Lost her Great-Grandmother

Lost her mother

Been shot at

Been betrayed by her best friend

Went through a public criminal court case

Attacked by the whole entertainment industry



and Pardi still… — Material Blerd! 🪄 (@Blerdybynature) November 3, 2023