Megan Thee Stallion Is Standout Triple Threat On 'Saturday Night Live'

Megan Thee Stallion aced her “Saturday Night Live” gig as host, musical guest and performer with impressive comedy and acting chops.

Decked out in a tight sheer black dress topped with a corset in her monologue, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper touted yet another accomplishment: graduation from Texas southern University last December.

While fans may know her as Tina Snow, Suga or Hot Girl Meg, she quipped that she’s now “Megan Thee (girl) that needs some sleep.”

“I got my degree in health administration because I have always wanted to help the people in my community,” she said. “I believe it’s important to have a sharp mind and a sharp body-ody-ody.”

Her new degree may have come in handy for her first sketch of the night with Punkie Johnson and Ego Nwodim as the three played nurses in a “Hot Girl Hospital” drama involving such vital issues as an “emergency twerk exam.”

When she switched to being the musical guest, Meg belted out “Anxiety” from her album Traumazine, and a combo of “NDA” and “Plan B.”