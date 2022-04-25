Megan Thee Stallion Says Tory Lanez Offered Her $1 Million To Stay Quiet About Shooting

Hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion tearfully recounted the trauma of being shot last year in her first televised interview about the incident, claiming Tory Lanez offered her money to stay quiet about him pulling the trigger.

The Grammy-winning artist appeared in a sit-down “CBS Mornings” interview with Gayle King on Monday to give her account of the night when she said the Canadian rapper shot her multiple times in the feet following a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills house in July 2020.

“He said, ‘I’m so sorry. Please don’t tell nobody. I’ll give y’all $1 million if y’all don’t say nothing,’” said Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete. “And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? Why are you offering me money right now? Help me. And if you’re sorry, just help me.’”

When asked by King if she was “afraid for your life at that time,” Megan responded, nodding, “I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before.”

Her account aligns with what Los Angeles Police Department detective Ryan Stogner said she told him after the shooting. In a preliminary hearing in the Lanez case last year, Stogner said that Lanez “offered her money and begged her to please not say anything,” telling her that he was on probation.

.@theestallion shares her story of the 2020 incident when she was shot in her feet, allegedly by Tory Lanez.



She says she initially told police she stepped on glass, because she feared for her life: “I was just trying to protect all of us because I didn't want them to kill us.” pic.twitter.com/qd4MJ1yN2w — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) April 25, 2022

Elsewhere in the interview, Megan addressed why she initially lied to the police officers who arrived on the scene, informing them that she injured her feet by stepping on broken glass after the party.

The comment has been used as a way to discredit Megan’s story by those siding with Lanez, who has continued to deny all the allegations.

“The George Floyd incident had just happened and police are very much ’shoot first, ask questions after,” she said. “I’ve been shot and they’re about to kill somebody. Something bad is about to happen.”

“So when I see people try and use that against me, to say I was lying ... I was lying to protect all of us,” she continued. “Sometimes I wish I really would have never said that and told the truth.”

Lanez, born Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, pleaded not guilty to the assault and weapons possession charges related to the shooting in November 2021. The felony assault case is still ongoing, with the next court hearing set for September. If convicted, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.

The rapper was briefly taken into custody earlier this month after a judge ruled that his social media posts directed at Megan violated a protective order that required him not to have any contact with the rapper. He was later released with an increased bail of $350,000.

In a statement to CBS ahead of the interview, Lanez’s attorney said, “We look forward to addressing Ms. Pete’s claims ― including all its inconsistencies, discrepancies and omissions ― in a court of law.”

Megan, however, is confident that justice will prevail in her case, telling King that she’s “rather it play out in court and have the facts come out ... than me having to plead my case.”

“I know this happened to me,” she said. “I’m the victim. I’m not defending myself against anything. Something happened to me.”