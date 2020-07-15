Megan Thee Stallion Says She's 'Grateful To Be Alive' After Suffering Multiple 'Gunshot Wounds'

Megan Thee Stallion said she was shot multiple times over the weekend in her first statement clarifying earlier reports about an incident at a Los Angeles house party.

The Houston-born rapper wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she “suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” explaining that she was never arrested despite reports claiming otherwise.

TMZ had reported earlier this week that the “Savage” rapper and another woman were in a car with rapper Tory Lanez when he was arrested on a concealed weapons charge early Sunday morning.

“I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

Earlier in the evening, according to TMZ, authorities responded to a disturbance at the house party where both Megan Thee Stallion and Lanez were reportedly in attendance. Witnesses reportedly said an argument became violent after shots were fired outside the Hollywood Hills home. The two rappers left the scene in an SUV, but were later stopped by police, who were reportedly given a description of the vehicle.

Reports at the time claimed that Megan Thee Stallion cut her foot on broken glass inside Lanez’s SUV and was later treated at a hospital for wounds.

In her Instagram caption, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper called the ordeal “an eye opener and a blessing in disguise.”

Lanez was later released from jail after posting his $35,000 bail, according to People. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 13.

Read Megan Thee Stallion’s full statement below.

