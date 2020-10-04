Megan Thee Stallion Torches Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron During 'SNL' Performance

The rapper Megan Thee Stallion made her buzzworthy debut on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday, during which she bashed Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.

While performing her hit single “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion paused at one point as the sound of gunshots played and the screen behind her went black.

An excerpt of Malcolm X’s iconic 1962 speech in which he calls Black women the most disrespected people in the United States was then played. The words of the excerpt flashed on the screen:

The most disrespected, unprotected, neglected person in America is the Black woman. Who taught you to hate the texture of your hair, the color of your skin, the shape of your nose? Who taught you to hate from the top of your head to the soles of your feet?

An audio clip then played a portion of activist Tamika Mallory’s speech at a September news conference with Taylor’s family. The news conference was in response to Cameron’s announcement that a grand jury had decided not to charge the police involved in Taylor’s death with murder or manslaughter.

Taylor was shot to death by police during the execution of a no-knock warrant in her apartment, where she was asleep with her boyfriend.

“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery,” Mallory had said during a portion of her speech, which Megan Thee Stallion incorporated into her “SNL” performance.

Cameron, a Black man and an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, has faced intense backlash from Taylor’s family and supporters in the wake of the grand jury’s decision.

“We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women,” Megan Thee Stallion said during her “SNL” performance. “Because, at the end of the day, we need our Black women.”

“We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men,” she added. “Because, at the end of the day, we’re tired of seeing hashtags of our Black men.”

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s performance below: