Megan Thee Stallion Becomes 1st Female Rapper On Sports Illustrated Cover, Fans Rave

We just have one thing to say about Megan Thee Stallion’s debut on the cover of Sports Illustrated: Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody.
The covers of the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue were revealed on Monday, featuring the 26-year-old “Thot Shit” singer as well as tennis great Naomi Osaka and transgender model Leyna Bloom.
Notably, Megan Thee Stallion is the first female rapper and only the second singer to grace the front of the magazine. Beyoncé became the first in 2007.
The Texas native posted her cover Monday morning on Instagram, calling it a “dream come true.”
“Thee first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit 😭😭 I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!!” she wrote in the caption.
Many Stallion fans praised and shared their affection for the sexy shoot on Twitter: