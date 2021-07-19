Megan Thee Stallion Becomes 1st Female Rapper On Sports Illustrated Cover, Fans Rave

We just have one thing to say about Megan Thee Stallion’s debut on the cover of Sports Illustrated: Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody.

The covers of the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue were revealed on Monday, featuring the 26-year-old “Thot Shit” singer as well as tennis great Naomi Osaka and transgender model Leyna Bloom.

Notably, Megan Thee Stallion is the first female rapper and only the second singer to grace the front of the magazine. Beyoncé became the first in 2007.

The Texas native posted her cover Monday morning on Instagram, calling it a “dream come true.”

“Thee first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit 😭😭 I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!!” she wrote in the caption.

Many Stallion fans praised and shared their affection for the sexy shoot on Twitter:

No thoughts just Megan Thee Stallion pic.twitter.com/e59O71poTw — ℭ𝔞𝔦 is on the wild side (@AKISTALLI) July 19, 2021

When I tell you I am gagging over Megan Thee Stallion’s @SI_Swimsuit shoot! Real cover girl shit 💅🏾 pic.twitter.com/R8FJujJNlN — Lakia Holmes (@Lakia_Holmes) July 19, 2021

The first singer to cover the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and the first rapper to ever land on the cover. Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion = history Mama. pic.twitter.com/eMdUf6NLis — Sisa (@BaddieTitan) July 19, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion for Sports Illustrated #LetsAllAppreciateART pic.twitter.com/3FH38AiBln — Auntie Footloose & FancyFree (@ProfessorPash) July 19, 2021

Megan THEE Stallion, if you didn’t understand what I’m saying. pic.twitter.com/xwKQgBNvZg — micaylaˣ ||🐗 #wildside (@luckyu925) July 19, 2021