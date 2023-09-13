Megan Thee Stallion Posted A TikTok To Clear Up The Justin Timberlake Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Evan Agostini/Invision via Associated Press

Megan Thee Stallion posted a TikTok with Justin Timberlake the morning after rumors began swirling about her appearing to yell at the pop star backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The TikTok, posted Wednesday morning on Megan Thee Stallion’s account, shows the Houston rapper and the “Cry Me A River” singer sitting together and laughing. It comes just a few hours after a video showed Megan Thee Stallion talking to Timberlake backstage at the VMAs, where Megan Thee Stallion was animated and using her hands while speaking. Some fans began to speculate that Megan Thee Stallion was upset with Timberlake about something, but soon, sources told Entertainment Tonight that it was actually a “sweet moment” between the two.

Megan The Stallion yells at Justin Timberlake backstage at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/En66QVcNtw — Britney Stan ✨ (@BritneyTheStan) September 13, 2023

“Justin told Megan, ‘It’s so nice to meet you.’ Megan replied, ‘No, no! This don’t count, this don’t count! We gotta meet proper,’” according to ET.

Another source told ET that “Meg loves Justin” and “it was their first time meeting, and she was excited.”

Megan Thee Stallion captioned the TikTok with “I just talk with my hands lol.” Music played over the video of the two laughing and smiling.

