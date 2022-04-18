Megan Thee Stallion Gets ‘Motherf**king Personal’ With Alleged Jab At Tory Lanez

It looks like Megan Thee Stallion may have addressed the legal battle that’s brewing between her and Canadian rapper Tory Lanez in a song she debuted at Coachella.

The Grammy winner took to the Coachella stage late Saturday to set the crowd on fire with her hits “Body” and “WAP,” but what truly ignited the crowd was her brand-new song.

Megan Thee Stallion performs at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. Kevin Winter via Getty Images

“This song is very motherf**king personal to me, and it’s to whom the f*** it may concern, and I really feel like my ladies will f*** with me on this one,” Megan Thee Stallion said before telling the DJ to drop the beat.

It’s unclear what the song is called, but in an Instagram post on Sunday, she referred to the tune as “#hottiechella:”

According to Rolling Stone, the song is reportedly titled “You’s a Bitch.”

It hasn’t been confirmed whether Lanez is the inspiration behind the new tune, however, social media has already begun dissecting the lyrics. He is currently facing two felony charges for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a Los Angeles party outside Kylie Jenner’s home in 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion teased audiences with the song on social media days before her highly anticipated performance at Coachella’s first festival since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping 😂 I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 7, 2022

Earlier this month, Lanez was arrested during a court hearing after a judge ruled that he had violated court orders in the case. The orders prohibited him from contacting or harassing Megan Thee Stallion or sharing any discovery.

Headliners at Coachella this year include Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and The Weeknd as well as Big Sean, 21 Savage and Doja Cat.

Coachella 2022 continues next weekend (April 22-24).

