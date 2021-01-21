Megan Thee Stallion Pushes Back On 'Abuser' Tory Lanez, Insists Story 'Not Changing'

Megan Thee Stallion wants everyone to know: Her story isn’t changing.
Amid a whirlwind of rumors about charges against Tory Lanez getting dropped, the “WAP” rapper went on Twitter to share her thoughts.
“Stop believing everything you read on the MF internet,” wrote the 25-year-old. “Imagine how i feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke?”
She went on to ask her followers, “Y’all can’t tell when shit fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out !”
“Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL,” she added.
The tweets are in reference to an incident that happened in July 2020, when Megan Thee Stallion says Lanez shot at her feet. He was initially arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon.
After the “Body” singer accused the fellow rapper of shooting her, Lanez was charged with various felony counts, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, according to CNN.
Lanez pleaded not guilty to those charges in November,
Earlier this week, tweets and erroneous reports began surfacing indicating that those charges were being dropped. But Megan Thee Stallion said that was “fake news” and spoke out against those who claim to believe Black women, but don’t believe her story about Lanez.
“Trauma is real,” she tweeted on Thursday. “I’m not open abt anything on the internet usually bc I like to keep my emotions private but I’m reaching my limit.”
Outside of Megan Thee Stallion’s tweets, a representative for Lanez told The New York Times that it’s not true that charges against him in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting were dropped.
“The blog that posted this info is wrong. I assume the docket hasn’t been updated ... The next hearing date is in mid-February,” said the rep.