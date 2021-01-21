Megan Thee Stallion Pushes Back On 'Abuser' Tory Lanez, Insists Story 'Not Changing'

Megan Thee Stallion wants everyone to know: Her story isn’t changing.

Amid a whirlwind of rumors about charges against Tory Lanez getting dropped, the “WAP” rapper went on Twitter to share her thoughts.

“Stop believing everything you read on the MF internet,” wrote the 25-year-old. “Imagine how i feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke?”

She went on to ask her followers, “Y’all can’t tell when shit fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out !”