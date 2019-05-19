Meghan And Harry Release New Royal Wedding Photos On One Year Anniversary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage is officially one year strong.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their wedding anniversary on Sunday, and to commemorate the special day they released a new batch of wedding photos on Instagram.

The couple, who on May 6 welcomed their first child, son Archie, shared a slideshow of mostly black and white photos from their lavish May 19, 2018, ceremony at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel. In the slideshow’s background, a gospel choir sings “This Little Light of Mine,” a song chosen by them as their recessional, according to their Instagram post.

“We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day,” the post read.

The couple added: “Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful.”