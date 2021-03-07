Meghan Markle Says Royal Family Expressed Racist Concerns About Her Son's Skin Color

In a remarkably candid interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night, Meghan Markle revealed that the royal family had “concerns and conversations” about how dark the color of Archie’s skin might be when he was born.

The Duchess of Sussex said that conversations were relayed to Prince Harry from members of the family. When Oprah asked who was facilitating those conversations, Markle refused to answer.

“I think that would be very damaging to them,” Markle said.

“You’re not going to tell me who had that conversation?" Oprah asks after Meghan says there were concerns about her child's skin color



“I think that would be very damaging to them.” #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/TGulbooO8P — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 8, 2021

Harry, who joined Meghan later in the interview, would not reveal what transpired in the conversation about Archie’s skin color with other members of the royal family.

“That conversation I’m never going to share,” he said. “At the time, it was awkward. I was a little bit shocked.”

The last few months of the duchess’s pregnancy with her first child with Prince Harry were engulfed in controversy over the royal family deciding not to grant Archie a title of prince or to give him protection. She said there was no explanation for why their son would not receive the same treatment as other grandchildren.

“The most important title I will ever have is mom,” Meghan said. “The idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea that the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be. The other piece of that conversation; there’s the George V or George VI convention that when you’re the grandchild of a monarch, so when Harry’s dad becomes king, automatically Archie and our next baby would become prince or princess or whatever they’re going to be.”

CBS

Meghan also talked about the importance of representation, mentioning her travels through the Commonwealth and how men and women talked about how happy they were to see someone who looked like them in her position. The royal family’s disparaging remarks about Archie’s skin color were hard for her to understand, she said.

“I could never understand how it wouldn’t be seen as an added benefit and a reflection of the world today, especially right now, to go how inclusive is that that you can see someone who looks like you in this family, much less someone who was born into it,” she said.

More bombshells from Oprah, Harry and Meghan’s interview: