“She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” a spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.’”

Prince William and Kate Middleton also paid tribute to both the queen and the late Princess Diana when naming their only daughter, Princess Charlotte, whose full name is Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.