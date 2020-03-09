Royal Fans Can't Stop Analyzing This Video Of Harry, Meghan, William And Kate

Harry later spoke about his relationship with his brother in October, acknowledging that the two have “good days and bad days.”

“We are brothers. We will always be brothers,” the prince said during the ITV documentary, “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.”

“We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me,” he said. “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly. The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.”

Shortly after the documentary aired, the royals took a six-week sabbatical from royal duties. When they returned from spending the holidays with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, the couple announced on Jan. 8 their decision to step back as working members of the royal family.

Harry and Meghan’s royal duties will officially draw to a close on March 31.