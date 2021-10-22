Trump Lashes Out At Meghan McCain, Calling Her An Ungrateful 'Lowlife' Bully

Former President Donald Trump bashed Meghan McCain on Friday as a “bully” and a “lowlife” who should be grateful he arranged for her father to have the “world’s longest funeral.”

McCain has recently lashed out at Trump (for his repeated attacks on her father, the late Arizona GOP Sen. John McCain); Trump family members; and her former “View” co-hosts as she promotes her new memoir, “Bad Republican.”

Trump slammed McCain’s remarks in a statement, sniping: “Isn’t it funny that Meghan McCain, who has always been a bully, and basically a lowlife, is now complaining that it was she who was bullied by the Slobs and Radical Left maniacs of ‘The View’ ... I made it possible for her father to have the world’s longest funeral ... even though I was never, to put it mildly, a fan.”

He was referring to McCain lying in state at the Capitol Rotunda after his death in 2018. In fact, Trump reportedly furiously resisted allowing McCain to lie in state at the Rotunda.

In his Friday statement, Trump added, “In his own special way, he was a RINO’s RINO,” using the abbreviation for the term “Republican in name only.”

In her book, Meghan McCain wrote that she was furious that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the then-president’s daughter and son-in-law, attended her father’s funeral after Trump’s repeated attacks on him, which included denigrating McCain’s military record.

While campaigning in 2015, Trump said McCain wasn’t a war hero because he was captured in Vietnam war and was a prisoner of war for five years. “I like people that weren’t captured,” he said at the time.

Meghan McCain also recounted a “bizarre” 2017 phone call from Trump in which he insisted that an Axios report that he frequently mocked her father’s war injuries was “fake news.”

Throughout her promotional tour, McCain has also taken aim at her “View” co-hosts, claiming they bullied her and created a “toxic” workplace for her because of her conservatism. She left the talk show in August.

Trump’s statement in response to McCain’s remarks was posted in full on Twitter by his aide Liz Harrington. The former president is banned from the social media platform, and Harrington posts every one of his statements.