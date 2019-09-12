'Baywatch' Star Has Yoga Studio Beef With Meghan Markle

“Baywatch” film star Alexandra Daddario got bent out of shape over Meghan Markle’s recent visit to the same yoga studio she goes to.

The Duchess of Sussex flew to New York to cheer on Serena Williams at the U.S. Open, and she stopped in for a workout at Modo Yoga in Manhattan.

“Now that she went there, everyone’s gonna wanna go there,” Daddario said to host James Corden on “The Late Late Show” Wednesday. “And there’s not gonna be any room. It’s gonna be harder to get into.”

The prospect of a more crowded class in a room heated to 105 degrees could work up a stink, fellow guest Jay Duplass said.

