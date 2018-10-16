Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked over the moon on Monday during the first day of their royal tour Down Under, a day after Kensington Palace announced the two are expecting their first child in the spring.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a 16-day tour, which will include stops in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

For the big day in Australia, the former “Suits” actress wore an ivory “Blessed” dress by Australian designer Karen Gee, while Harry rocked a navy suit.

The happy couple kick-started their visit with a stop in Sydney, where they got the cutest baby gifts ― a little pair of sheepskin booties and a stuffed kangaroo with a joey ― from the governor-general, Peter Cosgrove, and Lady Cosgrove.

PA Wire/PA Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Australia Governor-General Peter Cosgrove on the grounds of Admiralty House in Sydney.

PA Wire/PA Images With their new baby presents!

PA Wire/PA Images Meghan admiring the stuffed animal.

“That’s so cute, it’s our first baby gift!” Meghan said when she received the sweet shoes and stuffed animal, according to People.

The royal couple also stopped to open the Taronga Institute of Science and Learning ― and meet some cute koalas ― at the Taronga Zoo‏.

PA Wire/PA Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet a Koala called Ruby during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney.

Meghan and Harry also met a little echidna named Lynx, who started drooling because he was “excited to see” the couple, according to an employee at the zoo.

The Duke and Duchess meet Lynx, a short legged echinda. The couple ask if he is drooling because he's stressed, and are told no, he's "excited to see them" #royalvisitaustralia #tarongazoo pic.twitter.com/Zsxb8VVjw3 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 15, 2018

After the zoo, the couple took in a Bangarra Dance Theater performance, then greeted fans at the Sydney Opera House.

On the walk to the opera house, Prince Harry was reunited with his favorite Australian fan, Daphne Dunne, a 98-year-old war widow who has famously met the prince on two other occasions. Harry introduced Meghan to Dunne, who said the pregnancy news was “marvelous.”

“I’m so happy to finally meet you. I’ve heard so much about you. All good things,” the duchess told Dunne. “Enjoy the rest of the day. Hopefully next time we see you we’ll have a little one with us.”

Pool via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chat with Daphne Dunne.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince Harry greets royal fan and war widow Daphne Dunne as they arrive for a public walkabout at the Sydney Opera House on Oct. 16, in Sydney, Australia.