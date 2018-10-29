The Duchess of Sussex loves her stilettos.
And when it comes to her heels, the former Meghan Markle is definitely a creature of habit. When she finds a brand she likes, she’ll wear it over and over again. Case in point: her affinity for Aquazzura shoes.
The Italian luxury footwear brand, helmed by designer Edgardo Osorio, has been a go-to for the duchess. She has worn Aquazzura for plenty of royal events, including her May 2018 wedding reception. She wears the label so much, Who What Wear even declared that Aquazzura is to her what LK Bennett is to the Duchess of Cambridge.
The former “Suits” star is particularly fond of the brand’s $750 Deneuve heels ― 4-inch stiletto pumps with cutouts around the heel and an upward bow at the back ― which she’s worn on multiple occasions, including during her trip to Australia and Fiji. (She’s wearing them below in the photo on the right.)
The duchess also wore a pair of Aquazzura pumps with a crisscross detail (seen below) for her engagement announcement, and rocked a pair of the brand’s Milano pumps (which boast a 4-inch heel and retail for $750) for an event at the Royal Aeronautical Society earlier this year.
Because Aquazzura is a luxury label, the brand’s shoes come with pretty hefty price tags. Most pairs sell for $750, though some are around the $400 mark and others are as high as $1,695.
But don’t fret: If you’re not quite ready to splurge on the luxury footwear, there are plenty of similar styles out there that won’t break the bank. Check out our favorites (along with the duchess’) below: