Style & Beauty

Meghan Markle Can't Get Enough Of Aquazzura Pumps

Here's how to get the look without a royal budget.
By Julia Brucculieri
10/29/2018 05:45am ET
Getty
Left to right: The duchess wears Deneuve pumps at the Royal Academy of Arts on Sept. 25; bespoke Aquazzura pumps for her wedding reception on May 19; and Portrait of Lady slingbacks for the 100 Days of Peace concert on Sept. 6.

The Duchess of Sussex loves her stilettos.

And when it comes to her heels, the former Meghan Markle is definitely a creature of habit. When she finds a brand she likes, she’ll wear it over and over again. Case in point: her affinity for Aquazzura shoes.

The Italian luxury footwear brand, helmed by designer Edgardo Osorio, has been a go-to for the duchess. She has worn Aquazzura for plenty of royal events, including her May 2018 wedding reception. She wears the label so much, Who What Wear even declared that Aquazzura is to her what LK Bennett is to the Duchess of Cambridge.

The former “Suits” star is particularly fond of the brand’s $750 Deneuve heels ― 4-inch stiletto pumps with cutouts around the heel and an upward bow at the back ― which she’s worn on multiple occasions, including during her trip to Australia and Fiji. (She’s wearing them below in the photo on the right.)

Getty
Left: The duchess wears blue suede Amandine heels — currently unavailable online — by the Italian label. Right: The duchess wears Deneuve pumps at an event during her trip to Australia and Fiji.

The duchess also wore a pair of Aquazzura pumps with a crisscross detail (seen below) for her engagement announcement, and rocked a pair of the brand’s Milano pumps (which boast a 4-inch heel and retail for $750) for an event at the Royal Aeronautical Society earlier this year.

Getty Images
Left: The duchess wears Aquazzura Matilde heels for her engagement announcement in November 2017. Right: The former actress wears the brand's Milano pumps for the Women's Empowerment reception at the Royal Aeronautical Society on April 19, 2018.

Because Aquazzura is a luxury label, the brand’s shoes come with pretty hefty price tags. Most pairs sell for $750, though some are around the $400 mark and others are as high as $1,695.

But don’t fret: If you’re not quite ready to splurge on the luxury footwear, there are plenty of similar styles out there that won’t break the bank. Check out our favorites (along with the duchess’) below:

Aquazzura Milano Pump
Aquazzura
Aquazzura Milano pump, $750
Aquazzura Deneuve Pump
Aquazzura
Aquazzura Deneuve pump , $750
Aquazzura Portrait of a Lady Slingbacks
Aquazzura
Aquazzura Portrait of a Lady slingbacks, $950
Lulus Dani Black Suede Lace-Up Heels
Lulus
Lulus Dani black suede lace-up heels, $44
Charlotte Russe Faux Suede Lace-Up Pumps
Charlotte Russe
Charlotte Russe faux suede lace-up pumps, $20
Bow Tie Pointed Toe Pumps
SheSimplyShops
Bow tie pointed toe pumps, $78.30
Aldo Thaecia Shoes
Aldo
Aldo Thaecia shoes, $80
Halston Heritage Rita in Bologna Pump
Nordstrom Rack
Halston Heritage Rita in Bologna pump, $119.97
Bleecker & Bond Lora Pump
DSW
Bleecker & Bond Lora pump, $59.99
Journee Collection Loxley Pump
DSW
Journee Collection Loxley pump, $49.99
Kelly & Katie Bendama Pump
DSW
Kelly & Katie Bendama pump, $39.99
Coast Bow Heel Shoes
Asos
Coast bow heel shoes, $41
Light Blue Suede Ankle Strap Pumps
FSJ Shoes
Light blue suede ankle strap pumps, 69.99
Pour La Victoire Cerry Satin Pump
Nordstrom Rack
Pour La Victoire Cerry satin pump, $199.97
Meghan Markle Australia And New Zealand Tour Looks
