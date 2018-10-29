Getty Left to right: The duchess wears Deneuve pumps at the Royal Academy of Arts on Sept. 25; bespoke Aquazzura pumps for her wedding reception on May 19; and Portrait of Lady slingbacks for the 100 Days of Peace concert on Sept. 6.

The Duchess of Sussex loves her stilettos.

And when it comes to her heels, the former Meghan Markle is definitely a creature of habit. When she finds a brand she likes, she’ll wear it over and over again. Case in point: her affinity for Aquazzura shoes.

The Italian luxury footwear brand, helmed by designer Edgardo Osorio, has been a go-to for the duchess. She has worn Aquazzura for plenty of royal events, including her May 2018 wedding reception. She wears the label so much, Who What Wear even declared that Aquazzura is to her what LK Bennett is to the Duchess of Cambridge.

The former “Suits” star is particularly fond of the brand’s $750 Deneuve heels ― 4-inch stiletto pumps with cutouts around the heel and an upward bow at the back ― which she’s worn on multiple occasions, including during her trip to Australia and Fiji. (She’s wearing them below in the photo on the right.)

Getty Left: The duchess wears blue suede Amandine heels — currently unavailable online — by the Italian label. Right: The duchess wears Deneuve pumps at an event during her trip to Australia and Fiji.

The duchess also wore a pair of Aquazzura pumps with a crisscross detail (seen below) for her engagement announcement, and rocked a pair of the brand’s Milano pumps (which boast a 4-inch heel and retail for $750) for an event at the Royal Aeronautical Society earlier this year.

Getty Images Left: The duchess wears Aquazzura Matilde heels for her engagement announcement in November 2017. Right: The former actress wears the brand's Milano pumps for the Women's Empowerment reception at the Royal Aeronautical Society on April 19, 2018.

Because Aquazzura is a luxury label, the brand’s shoes come with pretty hefty price tags. Most pairs sell for $750, though some are around the $400 mark and others are as high as $1,695.