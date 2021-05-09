Meghan Markle Celebrates Mother's Day With Letter, Donation To Homeless Moms

On Sunday, Harvest Home, an organization that provides housing and other support to homeless women and their children, announced it had received a Mother’s Day donation from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In an Instagram post, Harvest Home said the couple’s donation — which was made through their nonprofit, Archewell, and in partnership with Procter & Gamble — included diapers, cleaning supplies and other essential items.

Along with the announcement, Harvest Home included a personal letter from Markle herself.

“As a mom, and an expectant mom, I deeply appreciate the significance of community support, safe and accessible pregnancy resources, and trusted guidance in a nurturing setting,” the letter reads.

“These ingredients are essential to not just our physical health, but our mental well-being, and I commend you for leading a compassionate community that lives these values.”

Markle, who married Prince Harry in 2018, has been open about her struggles during pregnancy and motherhood. In a New York Times op-ed last year, Markle revealed that she had had a miscarriage, in an effort to raise awareness about how women cope with the experience.

The couple have one son, Archie, and they announced in March they are expecting a second child, a girl.

Read Harvest Home’s announcement on Instagram: