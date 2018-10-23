Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Style & Beauty

Where To Buy Meghan Markle's Royal Tour Dresses For Less

You don't need a royal budget to channel the Duchess of Sussex's looks in Australia.
By Julia Brucculieri
10/23/2018 05:45am ET

The first half of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal tour of Australia and New Zealand got off to a stylish start.

The former Meghan Markle stepped out in swoon-worthy outfits (and accessories) that we couldn’t get enough of. The Serena Williams “Boss” blazer, the chic Karen Walker sunglasses and that classic beige trench coat were all eye-catching, but Meghan’s gorgeous selection of dresses really drew our attention.

On day one, just after Kensington Palace announced that the couple are expecting their first child, the former “Suits” star wore a crisp white sheath. A few days later, for some festivities at Bondi Beach, she opted for a bold striped maxi dress. And those are just two highlights.

Below, we’ve chosen five of our favorite looks from the royal tour so far ― the couple will head back to London on Nov. 1 ― and we found some more affordable options so you can get the look for less:

1. The Reformation Dress
Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The duchess wears a striped dress by Reformation (which is currently unavailable online) on day 7 of the royal tour. The royal couple are seen walking along the Kingfisher Bay Jetty on Fraser Island on Oct. 22.
Similar look: BCBG MaxAzria
Bloomingdale's
BCBG MaxAzria side-tie striped dress, $118
Similar look: Rip Curl
Zappos
Rip Curl Soulmate maxi dress, $49.99
Similar look: Free People
Asos
Free People Monday midi dress, $100
2. The Emilia Wickstead Dress
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
The duchess wears a black dress by Emilia Wickstead at the Anzac Memorial at Hyde Park in Sydney on Oct. 20, day five of the royal tour.
Similar look: Pull & Bear
Asos
Pull & Bear midi dress with buttons, $44
Similar look: Lulu's
Lulu's
Lulu's black button-front midi dress, $59
Similar look: Reformation
Reformation
Reformation Fauna dress, $218
3. The Striped Martin Grant Maxi Dress
Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Meghan wears a maxi dress by Martin Grant on Bondi Beach on Oct. 19, day four of the royal tour.
Similar look: Forever 21
Forever 21
Forever 21 striped satin maxi dress, $22.90
Similar look: BooHoo
BooHoo
BooHoo Hannah striped button-through maxi dress, $22
Similar look: Zara
Zara
Zara striped dress, $69.90
4. The Blue Dion Lee Dress
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The duchess wears a Dion Lee dress on Oct. 18, day three of the royal tour. The dress, which costs $990, is currently available for preorder.
Similar look: Express
Express
Express asymmetrical ruffle mini dress, $40.99
Similar look: Maggy London
Nordstrom
Maggy London dream crepe sheath dress, $138
Similar look: Eliza J
Nordstrom
Eliza J ruffle sheath dress, $138
5. The White Karen Gee Dress
Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The duchess wears a white sheath dress by Karen Gee on Oct. 16, the first day of the royal tour.
Similar look: New York & Company
New York & Company
New York & Company Eva Mendes Collection Sonja sheath dress, $24.99
Similar look: Kasper
Macy's
Kasper sheath dress, $79
Similar look: Calvin Klein
Lord & Taylor
Calvin Klein V-neck sheath dress, $49.99
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Photos
