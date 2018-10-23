The first half of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal tour of Australia and New Zealand got off to a stylish start.
The former Meghan Markle stepped out in swoon-worthy outfits (and accessories) that we couldn’t get enough of. The Serena Williams “Boss” blazer, the chic Karen Walker sunglasses and that classic beige trench coat were all eye-catching, but Meghan’s gorgeous selection of dresses really drew our attention.
On day one, just after Kensington Palace announced that the couple are expecting their first child, the former “Suits” star wore a crisp white sheath. A few days later, for some festivities at Bondi Beach, she opted for a bold striped maxi dress. And those are just two highlights.
Below, we’ve chosen five of our favorite looks from the royal tour so far ― the couple will head back to London on Nov. 1 ― and we found some more affordable options so you can get the look for less: