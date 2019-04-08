People Think Meghan Markle Is Having A Baby Girl Because Of This Quote

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are only weeks away from welcoming their first child.

While the British royal family never comments on the sex or name of children ahead of their birth, some people are speculating that the couple is expecting a baby girl, thanks to a slip by Serena Williams.

Williams was recently chatting with E! News about her own experiences with parenting and noted that a “friend” of hers ― the Duchess of Sussex, perhaps? ― was pregnant. The tennis great referred to her friend’s baby as a “she.”

“My friend is pregnant, and she was like, ‘My kid’s gonna do this,’ [and] I just looked at her like, ‘No, she’s not,’” Williams told E!

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on May 19, 2018.

“I had all of those high expectations, and then I had what I was gonna do and [how] I was gonna recover and I was gonna be great ― [but] this is a time where everything is not going to go as planned,” Williams added.

Whoops! Or maybe Williams just said “she” because she has a little girl of her own.

According to the online gambling company Ladbrokes, many are banking on the little one being a girl. “Royal punters are looking for any slip-ups and Serena might just have given them one,” Ladbrokes spokesperson Alex Apati told People magazine. “We’re taking no chances and have slashed odds on a girl as a result.”

If Meghan and Harry do have a girl, they’ll have a lot more flexibility in naming her than, say, Prince William and Duchess Kate did with their three, as the Sussex baby will be seventh in line to the throne.

Pool / Reuters The Duke and Duchess of Sussex applaud after a Commonwealth Day youth event at Canada House in London on March 11, 2019.