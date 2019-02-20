Meghan Markle's Baby Shower Had Serena Williams, Amal Clooney And Gayle King

It’s like the royal wedding all over again!

Meghan Markle’s famous friends showed up in New York City for her baby shower, which was held Wednesday at the Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side.

Gayle King, Amal Clooney, “Suits” star Abigail Spencer, fashion designer Misha Nonoo, makeup artist Daniel Martin and Meghan’s best friend, stylist Jessica Mulroney, were all pictured entering the location.

Serena Williams posted a picture of herself at the venue.

For her grand, snowy entrance, Clooney wore a gorgeous red jumpsuit from the luxury women’s ready-to-wear label Sergio Hudson with a matching red belt, oversize black blazer and gold heels.

She also carried a fun black-and-red clutch and wore thick gold hoops.

Adrian Edwards via Getty Images Amal Clooney making her way to Meghan Markle’s baby shower in the snow in New York City, Feb. 20.

King kept things bright with a multicolored scarf and clutch, a long purple coat and pink heels. She also carried a brightly hued gift bag, presumably filled with something for the Duchess of Sussex’s little one.

Adrian Edwards via Getty Images Gayle King heading into the Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side for the shower.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Fashion designer Misha Nonoo heading into the baby shower.

Adrian Edwards via Getty Images "Suits" actress Abigail Spencer arrives for the Duchess of Sussex's shower.

Raymond Hall via Getty Images Stylist Jessica Mulroney arrives at the Mark.

According to pictures of the event, it featured a cotton candy machine and Away suitcases that looked like gifts for attendees.

Harpist Erin Hill, as identified by People, was seen unloading her instrument in the snow before heading into the hotel.

The Duchess of Sussex was first spotted in New York City on Monday night with her security detail. She reportedly landed in the city over the weekend for a five-day trip for her baby shower.

The former “Suits” actress was spotted out and about with friends on Tuesday night leaving the Mark and heading to the Polo Bar with friends, including Serena Williams.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, are expecting their first child at the end of April or beginning of May, according to the duchess.

This story has been updated to include additional information about the shower.