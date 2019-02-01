Meghan Markle Writes Sweet Messages On Bananas For Bristol Sex Workers

Meghan Markle is all heart.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped by One25, a charity that offers support and resources for former and current female sex workers, during a royal visit to Bristol, England, on Friday.

The former “Suits” actress wrote kind messages on bananas for some of the women One25 helps, penning notes like “You are special!” “You are strong!” and “You are brave!” on the fruit, complete with little hearts.

The bananas were a part of snack bags the charity hands out to the women they help.

TOBY MELVILLE via Getty Images Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, visited One25 — a charity that helps women break free from street sex work, addiction and other life-controlling issues — in Bristol, England on Feb. 1.

TOBY MELVILLE via Getty Images Meghan wrote affirmations on bananas for snack bags that the charity distributes.

TOBY MELVILLE via Getty Images Meghan and Prince Harry in the One25 kitchen with a volunteer.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Meghan and Harry meet One25 staffers and volunteers.

During the royal tour of the city, the couple also took in a play at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre, met with schoolchildren and well-wishers outdoors on the snowy day and stopped by a boxing charity, Empire Fighting Chance, which helps at-risk youths.

It seems Prince Harry got into the boxing, as he was pictured with his dukes up in a photo at the charity.

The two were given pairs of his and hers boxing gloves that read “Duke of Sussex” and “Duchess of Sussex” in gold lettering.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Harry chats with Lestyn Jones and Sarah Lucey during a visit to the boxing charity Empire Fighting Chance in Bristol.

TOM PILSTON via Getty Images Meghan talks with a young boxer at Empire Fighting Chance, which helps at-risk youths.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Meghan and Harry meet 7-year-old Aziah Selassie during their visit to Empire Fighting Chance.

The two have been busy with royal engagements separately and together over the past few weeks, even as they have a few major life events coming up.

Harry and Meghan are moving from London to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor next month, just a few weeks before the former “Suits” actress is due to give birth to their first child.

