Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore a number of memorable outfits in 2019.

To say that Meghan Markle had quite the year is an understatement.

In the span of 12 months, the Duchess of Sussex has basked in the glow of being a newlywed, received new patronages and responsibilities as part of her role in the royal family, become a new mom to Archie and faced battles and challenges with the media.

We’re taking a look back at Meghan’s year through the lens of her outfits, which influenced millions across the globe and shaped the style trends we see today (and will likely see in the year to come). Some months for Meghan ― and Prince Harry, of course ― were busier than others, with days requiring multiple outfit changes.

January was an exciting month for the duchess. After tying the knot in May 2018 and announcing her pregnancy news in October 2018, the royal dove into her new work with even more gusto in January. Queen Elizabeth II handed over patronages to Meghan, and we saw her stepping out to visit each of them that month.

In February, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent time in Morocco, where Meghan wore a variety of stunning outfits, including a gorgeous blue dress by Carolina Herrera and a silky, bespoke Dior gown. Her Oscar de la Renta dress ― covered in colorful woodland creatures ― also made headlines during a stop in Bristol earlier that month.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a reception hosted by the British ambassador to Morocco during the second day of their tour of Morocco on Feb. 24.

In March, the duchess paid tribute to the victims of the tragic New Zealand shootings and spoke up on International Women’s Day. April was relatively mum, as Meghan was busy preparing to be a new mom.

Meghan gave birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May. The new mom and dad kept the birth itself and subsequent announcement decidedly under wraps, doing things differently than Kate Middleton, Prince William and countless royals before them.

When Meghan finally did appear alongside little Archie to present the new royal to the world, the duchess wore a trench-inspired white dress from Wales Bonner.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Meghan and Harry pose with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8 in Windsor, England.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out for her first public appearance after Archie’s birth at Trooping the Color in June, while still on maternity leave. Later that month, she made a surprise appearance at the Boston Red Sox vs. Yankees game in London, where she and Harry were given two very important pieces of clothing: little jerseys for Archie!

In July, the former “Suits” actress celebrated Archie’s christening with the rest of the royal family, just before stepping out alongside her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, for their now-annual trip to Wimbledon.

Just a day later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex mingled with fellow royalty ― Beyoncé and Jay-Z ― at the European premiere of “The Lion King.”

Henry Nicholls/Reuters Harry and Meghan attend the European premiere of "The Lion King" in London on July 14.

Before the month was over, British Vogue revealed that the Duchess of Sussex was behind the iconic September issue of the magazine, becoming the publication’s first guest editor in its 103 years of existence. Meghan selected and featured 15 trailblazing women for the “Forces of Change” issue, not appearing on the cover herself.

In August, the duchess remained tucked away from the public eye as she finished the rest of her maternity leave and spent time with Harry and baby Archie.

The following month, Meghan hopped across the pond to sit with Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and watch her dear friend Serena Williams play at the U.S. Open. A few days later, the duchess resumed royal duties once again and made her first official public appearance for the launch of the capsule clothing collection she helped design for one of her patronages, Smart Works.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Meghan launches the Smart Works capsule collection on Sept. 12 in London.

The rest of the month was busy for the royals, as Meghan and Harry went on a 10-day trip to South Africa. While there, Meghan wore South African labels and rewore lots of clothing she first debuted after announcing she was pregnant during her royal tour of Australia and New Zealand with Harry (sparking more than a few rumors that she may be expecting again).

In October, the royals’ South Africa tour continued, amid a battle with the press. While there, the two also filmed a special that would air later that month, in which Harry addressed rift rumors with his brother, Prince William, and Meghan spoke about needing time to heal.

Shortly after the documentary aired, Buckingham Palace confirmed reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were taking time off over the holidays and wouldn’t be spending Christmas with the royal family. While we’ll miss watching Meghan and Harry walk to church on Christmas Day, ease your sorrows by scrolling through more of Meghan’s most memorable outfits below:

Jan. 14 Carl Recine/Reuters Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walk during their visit in Birkenhead, Britain. Jan. 16 WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex arrives for her visit to the Mayhew, an animal welfare charity in London. Jan. 16 POOL/Reuters Harry and Meghan attend the premiere of Cirque du Soleil's "Totem" at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Jan. 30 POOL New / Reuters The Duchess of Sussex visits the National Theatre in London. Jan. 31 DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Meghan reacts as she leaves after meeting with students and academics from across the Association of Commonwealth Universities at City University in London. Feb. 1 POOL New / Reuters The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Bristol Old Vic. Feb. 7 Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Meghan attends the Endeavour Fund awards at Drapers' Hall in London. Feb. 12 Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex attends a gala performance of "The Wider Earth" in support of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust & the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy in London. Feb. 23 Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Meghan arrives at Casablanca airport in Casablanca, Morocco. Feb. 24 Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit a local secondary school to meet students and teachers in Asni, Morocco. Feb. 24 Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Meghan attends a reception hosted by the British ambassador to Morocco at the British Residence in Rabat during the second day of her tour of Morocco. Feb. 25 Samir Hussein via Getty Images Harry and Meghan visit the Andalusian Gardens to hear about youth empowerment in Rabat, Morocco. Feb. 25 Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Harry and Meghan during an audience at King Mohammed VI of Morocco's residence in Rabat. March 5 WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex and Princess Anne attend a reception to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace in London. March 6 Peter Nicholls / Reuters Harry and Meghan attend the WE Day UK event in Wembley, London. March 8 Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex departs after joining a panel discussion to mark International Women's Day at King's College London. March 11 Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Meghan attends a Commonwealth Day Youth Event at Canada House in London. March 11 Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. March 19 Karwai Tang via Getty Images Meghan and Harry depart New Zealand House in London after signing the book of condolence following the New Zealand terror attack that saw at least 50 people killed at a mosque in Christchurch. May 8 POOL/Reuters Meghan and Harry are seen with their baby son, Archie, in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle. June 8 Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Meghan and Harry in a horse-drawn carriage during Trooping the Color, the Queen's annual birthday parade, in London. June 29 Dan Istitene via Getty Images Harry and Meghan look on during the pre-game ceremonies before the MLB London Series game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. June 29 Handout via Getty Images Harry and Meghan join the New York Yankees in their clubhouse and receive gifts for Archie ahead of their match against the Boston Red Sox at the London Stadium. July 4 Toby Melville/Reuters Meghan looks on as Serena Williams of the U.S. wins her second-round match against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan at Wimbledon. July 6 POOL/Reuters This official christening photograph released by the duke and duchess shows Harry and Meghan with their son, Archie, and other members of the royal family. July 13 Hannah Mckay/Reuters The Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge in the Royal Box ahead of the Wimbledon women's final between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Romania's Simona Halep. July 14 Samir Hussein via Getty Images Harry and Meghan attend "The Lion King" European premiere at Leicester Square in London. July 28 Handout via Getty Images This undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace on July 28 shows the Duchess of Sussex, patron of Smart Works, in the workroom of the Smart Works London office. Sept. 7 Tim Clayton - Corbis via Getty Images Meghan is greeted by Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams' husband, as she arrives at the team box to watch Williams during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City. Sept. 12 Karwai Tang via Getty Images Meghan departs after attending the launch of the Smart Works capsule collection in London. Sept. 23 Karwai Tang via Getty Images Meghan visits the Nyanga Township in Cape Town with Harry during their royal tour of South Africa. Sept. 24 Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend Heritage Day public holiday celebrations in the Bo Kaap district of Cape Town, during the royal tour of South Africa. Sept. 24 Chris Jackson via Getty Images Meghan visits Waves for Change, a nongovernmental organization, at Monwabisi Beach with Harry in Cape Town, South Africa. Sept. 24 Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Harry and Meghan attend a reception for young people, community and civil society leaders at the Residence of the British High Commissioner in Cape Town, South Africa. Sept. 25 Karwai Tang via Getty Images Meghan visits the African not-for-profit organization mothers2mothers in Cape Town on the third day of the royal tour of South Africa. Sept. 25 Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Harry, Meghan and their baby son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa. Sept. 30 Handout/Reuters The Duchess of Sussex visits Victoria Yards, a regeneration project that is home to design studios, art galleries and a popular monthly food market, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Oct. 1 Samir Hussein via Getty Images Meghan visits ActionAid in Johannesburg during the royal tour of South Africa. Oct. 1 Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Meghan visits the University of Johannesburg in South Africa. Oct. 2 Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive to meet Graca Machel, widow of the late Nelson Mandela, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Oct. 2 Karwai Tang via Getty Images Meghan, accompanied by Harry, visits the Tembisa Township in Johannesburg to learn about Youth Employment Services during their royal tour of South Africa. Oct. 15 TOBY MELVILLE via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the WellChild awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. Oct. 22 Karwai Tang via Getty Images Meghan attends the One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony at Royal Albert Hall in London. Oct. 25 WPA Pool via Getty Images Meghan and Harry attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queens Commonwealth Trust and One Young World at Windsor Castle. Nov. 7 Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex attends the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London. Nov. 9 Chris Jackson via Getty Images Meghan attends the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Nov. 10 Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex attends the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial at The Cenotaph in London.