Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Beyoncé and Jay-Z came together for the photo opportunity of the century on Sunday at the London premiere of the new film version of “The Lion King.”
The U.S. and British royals co-mingled for a bit, talking about their children, their shared love for each other and of course, their busy schedules. Meghan was the first to interact with the “Drunk In Love” couple while Harry spoke to others at the premiere.
“Congrats, congrats by the way,” Jay Z is heard saying in video captured by Omid Scobie, a royal reporter, referencing Harry and Meghan welcoming their first child in early May.
Bey, who reportedly called Meghan “My princess” when they hugged, added that the royal couple’s new son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, was “so beautiful.”
“We love you guys,” the “Lemonade” singer added with a smile, as Meghan reached out and said, “Thank you.”
Harry later joined the conversation and spoke about little Archie and some of the new moves he’s learned.
“He’s holding his neck up?” Beyoncé asked, to which the royal mimed Archie lifting his head.
This is the first time the two couples have met, though Bey and Jay-Z gave a royal shoutout to Meghan when they accepted their Brit Award for Best International Group for their album “Everything Is Love” earlier this year.
The two stood in front of a portrait of the duchess ― whom they called “one of our Melanated Monas” ― in their acceptance speech for the award.
“Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy,” the singer added in the caption accompanying the photo of the Carters and Meghan.