The U.S. and British royals co-mingled for a bit, talking about their children, their shared love for each other and of course, their busy schedules. Meghan was the first to interact with the “Drunk In Love” couple while Harry spoke to others at the premiere.

“Congrats, congrats by the way,” Jay Z is heard saying in video captured by Omid Scobie, a royal reporter, referencing Harry and Meghan welcoming their first child in early May.

NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images You can feel the love in the air!

NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images Prince Harry joins the conversation at the European premiere of "The Lion King" in London on Sunday.

Bey, who reportedly called Meghan “My princess” when they hugged, added that the royal couple’s new son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, was “so beautiful.”

“We love you guys,” the “Lemonade” singer added with a smile, as Meghan reached out and said, “Thank you.”

Harry later joined the conversation and spoke about little Archie and some of the new moves he’s learned.

“He’s holding his neck up?” Beyoncé asked, to which the royal mimed Archie lifting his head.

A closer look at @Beyonce and @S_C_ meeting the Sussexes at last night’s @disneylionking premiere. I hear that Meghan was very excited to finally meet them. Definitely a moment for the photo album! pic.twitter.com/sB3i031aLs — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 15, 2019

This is the first time the two couples have met, though Bey and Jay-Z gave a royal shoutout to Meghan when they accepted their Brit Award for Best International Group for their album “Everything Is Love” earlier this year.

The two stood in front of a portrait of the duchess ― whom they called “one of our Melanated Monas” ― in their acceptance speech for the award.

“Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy,” the singer added in the caption accompanying the photo of the Carters and Meghan.