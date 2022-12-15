Meghan Markle Reveals Candid Text She Got From Beyoncé After Oprah Interview

Meghan Markle revealed that she got an incredibly personal text from Beyoncé after she and Prince Harry sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

“Beyoncé just texted,” the duchess says in Episode 6 of the couple’s Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” released on Thursday.

The Duke of Sussex lets out a gasp and a smile after Meghan’s revelation, putting his hands up and whispering “Shut up.”

“Just checking in,” Meghan says, mimicking the text.

Harry adds: “Just checking in, so casual.”

“I still can’t believe she knows who I am,” the duchess exclaims as the couple smile.

“Go and call her,” Harry says.

“No it’s okay,” Meghan responds. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability, and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”

“That’s well said,” the duke replies.

A still of the couple shared in their new docuseries, "Harry & Meghan." Netflix

The singer posted a statement on her website after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah.

“Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership,” Beyoncé wrote at the time. “We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

In February 2019, Beyoncé and Jay-Z accepted a Brit Award in a recorded message filmed with them standing in front of a painting of the duchess.

The entertainers and the royal couple later made headlines when they met at the London premiere of “The Lion King” in July 2019.