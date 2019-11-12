Talk about a throwback!

In honor of Veterans Day in the U.S. and Remembrance Day in the U.K. and Commonwealth on Monday, the Sussex Royal Instagram account shared a slideshow that included an old photo of Meghan Markle on a USO tour in 2014.

Back then, Markle was best known as Rachel Zane on “Suits,” and was still a few years away from becoming the Duchess of Sussex.

Standing alongside Markle in the photo is actor Rob Riggle, a former United States Marine Corps Reserve officer, “Glee” actor Dianna Agron, country singer Kellie Pickler, former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher and former Washington Nationals pitcher Doug Fister.

“Thank you to all, for your service, sacrifice and commitment,” reads the caption on the collection of photos. “It has been an important week to recognise those who serve (and have served) as well as to acknowledge their families.”

On the 2014 Chairman’s USO Holiday Tour, the group visited troops in Spain, Italy, Turkey, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom.

There are even a few shots of Markle in this old video from the trip:

The duchess, Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family participated in many events leading up to Remembrance Sunday this past weekend.

The special day honors “the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces community, the British and Commonwealth veterans, the Allies that fought alongside us and the civilian servicemen and women involved in the two World Wars and later conflicts,” according to the Royal British Legion website.

Harry himself served in the British Army for 10 years and did two tours of Afghanistan, eventually becoming a captain.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Nov. 7 in London.

In the coming weeks, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take some time off from the royal spotlight on a six-week sabbatical for “family time,” according to a Sunday Times report published last month.

They are reportedly planning on bringing baby Archie to Los Angeles to visit his grandmother, Doria Ragland, for his very first Thanksgiving.

