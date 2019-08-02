Meghan Markle Shared The Best Body-Positive Piece In Her Vogue Issue

Every body is a beach body and Meghan Markle knows it.

The Duchess of Sussex included one of her “personal favourite” odes to body positivity in the new September issue of British Vogue, which she guest-edited. The piece by writer and mental health advocate Matt Haig is called “A Note From the Beach” and is from his book “Notes on a Nervous Planet.”

“A personal favourite and the best reminder during the summer season…or any season, as a matter of fact,” the duchess wrote in a brief introduction.

“Hello. I am the beach,” the piece says. “I am created by waves and currents. I am made of eroded rocks. I exist next to the sea. I have been around for millions of years. I was around at the dawn of life itself. And I have to tell you something.”

“I don’t care about your body,” the piece continues. “I am a beach. I literally don’t give a fuck. I am entirely indifferent to your body mass index. I am not impressed that your abdominal muscles are visible to the naked eye. I am oblivious.”

Haig commented on Instagram about the Duchess of Sussex including his piece in British Vogue.

“She calls it her ‘favourite poem.’ A surreal honour. Glad she digs my stupid humour,” he wrote. “This whole year feels like an impossible dream to be honest. Probably means I’m about to have a piano land on my head.”

Haig also noted on Instagram that his work is not actually a poem, as many have labeled it.

Along with Haig’s work, the magazine includes Prince Harry’s interview with Dr. Jane Goodall, conversations with the issue’s “Forces for Change” cover stars and Meghan’s own discussion with Michelle Obama.

PETER LINDBERGH via Getty Images The cover of British Vogue's September issue, entitled "Forces for Change," shot by Peter Lindbergh.

Meghan wrote that the interview with the former first lady left her “speechless” and that she wished she’d asked “more engaging” questions, though she got some pretty amazing quotes about motherhood from Obama.

“Being a mother has been a masterclass in letting go,” Obama wrote. “Motherhood has taught me that, most of the time, my job is to give them the space to explore and develop into the people they want to be. Not who I want them to be or who I wish I was at that age, but who they are, deep inside.”

