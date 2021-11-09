Meghan Markle Just Wore A Bracelet Designed To 'Ward Off Undesired Energy'

Meghan Markle accessorized her all-black outfit at the DealBook conference on Tuesday with a piece of jewelry that’s designed to “ward off undesired energy.”

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing the gold-and-diamond Eye of Protection bracelet designed by Matthew Harris of Mateo New York.

The hand-painted piece retails for $1,500 and comes with quite the description.

“The Eye of Protection is a classic and essential piece which you will never want to take off,” it says. “Ward off undesired energy with this bracelet and attract good vibes only.”

Mateo New York The bracelet was designed by Matthew Harris, who moved to the United States from Montego Bay, Jamaica, at the age of 16. His designs later caught the eye of the royal, who has helped elevate diverse and up-and-coming creators.

Meghan had donned a similar piece of jewelry in 2019, when she stepped out during the royals’ tour of South Africa wearing an “evil eye” bracelet from the fine jewelry brand Alemdara, which was created by Mariella Tandy.

The Didem Evil Eye bracelet, in 18 karat yellow gold and retailing for about $373, has a turquoise enamel evil eye and an equally compelling description.

“The evil eye is a sacred symbol used for centuries as protection against negative spirits in Mediterranean culture,” the bracelet’s description says. “Legend has it that the evil eye works as a shield for envy, reflecting any evil back to where it came from and protecting its owner from any harmful spirits.”

Getty Images Meghan Markle visits the University of Johannesburg on Oct. 1, 2019, wearing her "evil eye" bracelet.

A closer look at the bracelet on the website:

Alemdara Tandy, the founder of the brand, says on her website that she "created Alemdara after her own enamel evil eye bracelet caused a stir amongst her friends and continued to attract attention wherever she went."

Royals have used their jewelry and clothes to channel messages for decades. Reporter Elizabeth Holmes, author of the book “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style,” spoke to HuffPost in early 2020 about the sartorial choices the royals make.

“No one can possibly know what the thought is behind their choices because the royal mantra is ‘never complain, never explain,’” Holmes told HuffPost in the interview at the time, which occurred right after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping back as senior working members of the royal family. “I know from researching not just Meghan and Kate but the queen and Diana that a tremendous amount of effort goes into planning their wardrobes, which is why I find it so fascinating,” Holmes added. “They’re not just wearing it because they think it’s pretty, they’re wearing it to serve a purpose, to support their job and, many times, to send a message.”

