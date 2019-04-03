Meghan Markle Even Has Great Taste In Children's Books

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Meghan Markle is an avid reader, so she must have thoughts about books for her royal baby.

As Meghan Markle enters the final weeks of her pregnancy, many people are anxiously awaiting the birth of her and Prince Harry’s first child. While we still don’t know the sex of the royal baby or the names they’ve picked out, we do know that the Duchess of Sussex has a few children’s books in mind for the little one’s bookshelf.

In 2016, several months before she began dating Harry, Meghan answered some rapid-fire questions for British TV channel Dave. When the interviewer asked what children’s book she couldn’t “wait to share” with her future kids, the then-“Suits” actress chose The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child in late April or early May.

The best-selling story centers on a boy and a tree who become friends. Over the years, the tree gives the boy her apples so that he can make money, her branches so that he can build a house and her trunk so that he can build a boat. At the end, the tree has nothing left to offer the boy except a stump, which is exactly what the now old man needs in order to rest.

The Giving Tree is a divisive title: People debate whether the friendship between the boy and the tree should be viewed as positive, given the tree’s unlimited love for the boy, or negative, because the boy takes from the tree without ever reciprocating. In the 1980s, a Colorado public librarian banned the book, describing it as sexist. Still, many of Silverstein’s works are considered classics.

The Silverstein title is also only one of Meghan’s go-to children’s books. In a 2016 post titled “Badass Reading List” on her now-defunct blog The Tig, she highlighted The Little Prince, which she described as an “existential text (masked as a children’s book).”

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images Meghan once said that a children's book about her life should be called ﻿The Glorious Adventures of Freckle Face Meg.

Other books that might make the little royal’s reading list are children’s books sold by the official royal gift shop, including The Birthday Crown and Does the Queen Wear Her Crown In Bed?

Harry and Meghan could also borrow The Gruffalo from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Last year, Prince William revealed that the book was “a big hit” at home with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Meghan’s dog even has a children’s book written about him (although the duchess is not associated with it). His Royal Dogness, Guy the Beagle: The Rebarkable True Story of Meghan Markle’s Rescue Dog tells the story of Guy from his years in Kentucky to his transition into the royal family.