Meghan Markle can add a new accomplishment to her resume: children’s book author.
Random House Children’s Books announced Tuesday that the Duchess of Sussex will publish her first book, called “The Bench,” on June 8.
“The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” Meghan said in a release shared with HuffPost.
“Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life,” she said, referring to the book’s illustrator. “This representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”
